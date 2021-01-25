Wheat prices were lower at the open and gained strength later in the day from decent weekly export inspections and a rally in the corn and bean markets, according to CHS Hedging.
Very strong export inspections may set the stage for higher exports in coming weeks and Russia finally signed the confirmation that an export tax will begin March 15, according to Total Farm Marketing.
