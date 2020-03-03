Wheat exports were up. “Weekly wheat exports were 654,097 MT for the week ending Feb. 27,” Barchart.com said. “That was up 49.7% week over week, and was 33.8% higher than the same week last year. Wheat shipments through the MY total 18.826 MMT, which is 10.7% above last year through the same week.
“Wheat futures traded higher. US Fed emergency lowering US interest rates helped commodities and weighed on US Dollar,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “There were also rumors that China may be asking for US spring wheat along with corn and sorghum. Informa raised 2019 World Wheat crop 1.6 mmt. This due to higher crops in India and Argentina.”