Wheat markets have watched beneficial rain in India raise prospects for crop yield, CHS Hedging said. The market is trading in “very small” ranges with few gains so far, they said.
“There is some talk that the agency could lower U.S. wheat exports and raise the US 2021/22 carryout,” Total Farm Marketing said. “The key to long term prices remains 2022 north hemisphere weather.”
