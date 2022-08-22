People are also reading…
“Wheat futures need a new story either increase US demand or less talk of Black Sea exports to push prices higher,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “Ukraine President warned that there will be talks between Ukraine and Russia if Ukraine soldiers guarding Ukraine nuclear plant are put on trial.”
"Saskatchewan’s wheat harvest reached 5% complete, compared to their 8% average pace and 20% last season when drought speeded things up,” Brugler Marketing said. “India indicated over the weekend that there are no plans to import foreign wheat. There has been trade speculation that they might import as much as 3 MMT due to crop losses from June heat.”