 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Wheat

People are also reading…

“Wheat futures need a new story either increase US demand or less talk of Black Sea exports to push prices higher,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “Ukraine President warned that there will be talks between Ukraine and Russia if Ukraine soldiers guarding Ukraine nuclear plant are put on trial.”

"Saskatchewan’s wheat harvest reached 5% complete, compared to their 8% average pace and 20% last season when drought speeded things up,” Brugler Marketing said. “India indicated over the weekend that there are no plans to import foreign wheat. There has been trade speculation that they might import as much as 3 MMT due to crop losses from June heat.”

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Wheat

The sowing activities of this year’s wheat crop have ended in Brazil, and the national output is forecast to be a record, which is pressing do…

Wheat

USDA again projects record high global wheat production in its August outlook, thanks to month-over-month rises in production for some major w…

Wheat

“The wheat market was under pressure today, in part due to a canceled tender by Iraq for 50,000 mt of US wheat,” Total Farm Marketing said. “H…

Wheat

“The news this week turned more negative for the wheat futures,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Shipments of grain from Ukraine seemed to pick up…

Wheat

A number of factors were working against wheat markets Thursday. “The wheat market was on the defensive from Black Sea shipments, lack of dema…

Wheat

The wheat trade is volatile, much like corn, CHS Hedging said. “Supply is tight and the war in Ukraine continues,” they said, while spring whe…

Wheat

“Grain markets were lower overnight initially due to agreement on the weather maps that some of the driest areas of the Midwest could see as m…

Wheat

Drought in China is expected to have hurt their wheat production, likely making them a candidate to import more foreign wheat in this upcoming…

Marketplace

Recently Listed

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News