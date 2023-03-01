People are also reading…
The un-official crop insurance base price for spring wheat is $8.87 which is lower than last year’s $9.19, said Jim Warren of CHS Hedging. Meanwhile, a quiet overnight session after recent sharp declines suggests it will take the day portion to see how wheat starts the new month, Warren said.
Wheat futures have dropped to lowest level since Sep 2021. “Most of the drop due to lower demand for U.S. exports and lower Russia export prices,” said Steve Freed of ADM Investor Services.