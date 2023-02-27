Wheat contracts showed overnight weakness with the lack of supportive news and some precipitation over parts of the Southern Plains, Jim Warren of CHS Hedging said today.
Morning wheat futures follow the Friday losses with another 2 to 8 cent losses in the winter wheats, Alan Brugler of Barchart said.
Steve Freed of ADM Investor Services, says part of the reason for lower wheat prices is lower Russia export prices and a higher U.S. Dollar which are weighing on wheat prices here.