Related to this story

Most Popular

Wheat

Wheat futures continues to trade lower as lower Russia wheat prices continues to offer resistance, Steve Freed of ADM Investor Services said today.

Wheat

China is beginning an initiative to negotiate with Russia and end the war in Ukraine which may be pressuring futures, according to Total Farm …

Wheat

Private estimates from Ukraine have the 2023-24 grain output at 64.8 million metric tons, compared to 72.7 million in 2022-23. That includes a…

Wheat

Wheat moved lower Wednesday on technical action and demand concerns. “The wheat market traded lower on technical selling, a firm US dollar and…

Wheat

The U.S. Dollar was firmer, making U.S. wheat less competitive in the world market, according to Ami Heesch of CHS Hedging.