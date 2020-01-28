Global news and international wheat crop expectations offered resistance for wheat Tuesday. “Some market tried to rebound after Mondays losses that were linked to concern food demand might slow if coronavirus continues to spread,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “Talk of higher EU and Russia 2020 wheat crops offer resistance.”
“The wheat market was on the defensive with technical selling seen across all three wheat pits,” Ami Heesch, with CHS Hedging, said. “Slow demand for US wheat also weighed on the wheat market. The recent strength in the wheat market was said to have made the US uncompetitive in the world export arena.”