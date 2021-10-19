Wheat was up 8 cents overnight, but slow export inspection news plus talk of the overbought condition of the market helped to limit the advance.
“In addition, slower demand from China during September was seen as a negative force,” The Hightower Report said.
However, world wheat prices continue to rise on tightening supplies, and the sharp drop in the U.S. dollar is supportive to export, said Kevin Stockard of CHS Hedging.
