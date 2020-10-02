There were positive gains in the wheat market compared to the other commodities, Steve Freed of ADM Investor Services said. There are crop concerns in Russia and the Ukraine after dry weather which helped support the market enough.
Volatility has be very present in the wheat markets, Virginia McGathey of McGathey Commodities said. “It was up, but mixed and the trend is a little lower,” she said, noting that all the grain markets are vulnerable right now.
