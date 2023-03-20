Wheat is backing down to start the week. “The three U.S. wheat futures markets are down by double digits so far in early Monday trading,” said Alan Brugler of Barchart. Wheat ended Friday with gains of more than 1%.
The Ukraine/Black Sea grain export corridor has been renewed. Ukraine is stating it will be for 120 days, Russia said the agreement was for 60 days, Steve Freed said.
“There is still confusion about how long the Black Sea grain deal extension will last,” CHS Hedging said.