“Wheat found new buying on talk of new money coming into the grain space,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “Some are hearing from funds who have not traded the grain market from the long side since 2010. Most are looking for higher prices due to less than average U.S. and Canada summer weather.”
Traders are watching global wheat news and looking ahead to tomorrow’s export report.
“Wheat prices had double digit gains in all 3 classes as well as the Paris Milling Wheat futures today,” Jim Warren, with CHS Hedging, said. “The U.S. ag attache lowered their estimate of India’s wheat production by 2 mmt to 105 mmt, due to smaller early-harvest yield reports."
Check your area cash bids for grains.
Enter a zip code in the Grain Bid Lookup box to see cash bids at specific locations in your area.