 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Wheat

Wheat

“Wheat found new buying on talk of new money coming into the grain space,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “Some are hearing from funds who have not traded the grain market from the long side since 2010. Most are looking for higher prices due to less than average U.S. and Canada summer weather.”

Traders are watching global wheat news and looking ahead to tomorrow’s export report.

“Wheat prices had double digit gains in all 3 classes as well as the Paris Milling Wheat futures today,” Jim Warren, with CHS Hedging, said. “The U.S. ag attache lowered their estimate of India’s wheat production by 2 mmt to 105 mmt, due to smaller early-harvest yield reports."

Check your area cash bids for grains.

Enter a zip code in the Grain Bid Lookup box to see cash bids at specific locations in your area.

Grain futures prices, links to charts.

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iowa Farmer Today

Wheat

Wheat futures gapped higher overnight while breaking out of a brief consolidation phase. “For now, wheat futures need to follow corn to make s…

Iowa Farmer Today

Wheat

“A bit of a bounce-back in the wheat futures as Mpls and Chi futures finish the day higher, KC missed it by a fraction of cent in May and 2 ce…

Iowa Farmer Today

Wheat

“The wheat markets traded higher drawing strength from corn,” Michaela White, with CHS Hedging, said. “Additional support comes from unseasona…

Iowa Farmer Today

Wheat

“Wheat prices are likely to come under pressure from outside markets but given the current draught conditions and possible uptick in exports, …

Iowa Farmer Today

Wheat

Sovecon raised their estimate of Ukraine’s wheat crop 800tmt to what would be a record 28.6mmt, according to CHS Hedging.

Iowa Farmer Today

Wheat

Wheat futures are giving back some of their Thursday gains, Brugler Marketing said.

Iowa Farmer Today

Wheat

MKN rallied on continued concern about dry weather across most of US north plains and Canada prairies, according to Steve Freed of ADM Investo…

Iowa Farmer Today

Wheat

Prospect of little rain in the next two weeks, raises concerns for West Texas and the southwestern part of the Hard Red Winter Wheat Region, a…

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News