The initial Ukraine war premium on winter wheat proved to be excessive after futures nearly hit $13, but the market found support from the ongoing drought, planting delays in the spring wheat crop and poor crops in India and Pakistan, according to Bill Moore of Price Futures Group.
Much of southwest Kansas has gone nearly 300 days without an inch of precipitation. Add to that high winds and soaring fertilizer cost, some Kansas farmers will have very little wheat to harvest in a few weeks, according to ADM Investor Services.
