People are also reading…
Wheat markets are drawing strength from weakness in the US dollar and rallies in the row crops. “Additional support stems from uncertainty over future exports via the Black Sea,” said Ami Heesch of CHS Hedging.
Wheat prices dropped initially after USDA raised World wheat crop including Russian and Ukraine. However, news India banned new rice exports could support World wheat prices, said Steve Freed of ADM Investors. Dry U.S. south plains could also be supportive to wheat prices, he said.