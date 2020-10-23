Crop concerns and global news helped push wheat prices higher Friday.
“Wheat prices traded higher on crop worries, plentiful global demand and ongoing dryness in the Black Sea Region, Argentina and the U.S. Southern Plains,” Ami Heesch, with CHS Hedging, said. “Taiwan and South Korea bought U.S. wheat. Jordan re-tenders for wheat.”
“December wheat traded 7 cents higher on the session and already has an outside day,” ADM Investor Services said. “It will take a close under 6.25 1/4 for the market to see a key weekly reversal after the market posted contract highs. … The market is seeing support from continued dryness in Russia and the U.S. plus a jump in import demand with Egypt tendering today.”
Check your area cash bids for grains.
