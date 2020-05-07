“Talk on Twitter has the wheat crop yields falling fast,” John Payne of Daniel’s Trading said. “K.C. wheat is pushing on 487 and a close above that level should encourage a push to 500 on the board. I encourage producers with wheat that will not be bailed up to look at selling there.”
The frost warnings in some areas are helping wheat trade higher today, Katie Murphy of CHS Hedging said. There are also weather threats for the hard red winter wheat crop as dryness continues in those areas.
Check your area cash bids for grains
Enter a zip code in the Grain Bid Lookup box to see cash bids at specific locations in your area.