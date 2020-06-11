Wheat “was thumped” by the rising crop estimates from the Black Sea. “The USDA raised their HRW production estimate 10.0 mb,” CHS Hedging said. “That is kind of in-line with the early harvest reports of decent yields and low protein.”
Mike Zuzolo said the wheat market did get some good news. “HRW is leading the declines; yet it is HRW that looks to suffer the most heading into the harvest given the heat…does the market think it’s too late, or is this a technical swing objective in the making?”
Check your area cash bids for grains
Enter a zip code in the Grain Bid Lookup box to see cash bids at specific locations in your area.