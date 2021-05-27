 Skip to main content
Wheat

Expect mixed trade in the wheat market as weather plays a factor, Patti Uhrich of CHS Hedging said. “The trends for July Chicago is sideways and July Minneapolis wheat is higher with prices near important support levels,” she said.

“Periods of showers in the Central and Southern Plains will work through the region over the next week, benefiting developing to reproductive winter wheat,” Total Farm Marketing said.

