Without tensions in the Black Sea, wheat may have become overpriced due to growing world numbers. However, dryness in the U.S. Plains into spring should keep weather premium in place, according to Matthew Strelow of Total Farm Marketing.
Wheat futures may be taking a breather after Tuesday’s sharp gains, said Steve Freed of ADM Investor Services. Wheat trade waiting for Putin next move. Some feel USDA could be overstating EU, Russia and Ukraine wheat exports by as much as 15 million metric tons, or 550 million bushels. USDA estimate of World import needs could also be 4- to 5-million tons too low.