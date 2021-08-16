 Skip to main content
Wheat

Strong markets continue to feed off “the friendly WASDE report” last week, Bryant Sanderson of CHS Hedging said this morning.

With poor yield prospects in Russia and Canada, the lower World wheat supply outlook could continue to support prices, Total Farm Marketing said this morning.

Only 18% of the Canadian Prairie province’s crops are in good or excellent condition, down sharply from the five-year average of 69%, the Alberta government said Friday, and reported by Steve Freed of ADM Investor Services today.

