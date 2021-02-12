“Fresh wheat information is pretty much non-existent,” said Mark Hanson of CHS Hedging. Winterkill risks continue to be monitored but we won’t see the potential damage until later this spring and mills are largely covered through March and getting better coverage April-June. COVID shutdowns that led to a deep pipeline of flour inventories, so the current hope is exports and that is quiet right now.
All in all, sideways movement in the wheat market is reflective of the consolidation taking place in row crops and the dollar, said Matthew Strelow of Total Farm Marketing. The neutral tone on the charts is supported by extremely cold temperatures in the U.S. Plains and Midwest lingering into early next week.
U.S wheat export commitments are up 5%, shipments are down 1% versus USDA estimates up 2% . Key to prices will be Russia export policy, EU export pace and north hemisphere weather. Russia farmer has stopped cash sales, said Steve Freed of ADM Investor Services.