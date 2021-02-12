 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Wheat

Wheat

“Fresh wheat information is pretty much non-existent,” said Mark Hanson of CHS Hedging. Winterkill risks continue to be monitored but we won’t see the potential damage until later this spring and mills are largely covered through March and getting better coverage April-June. COVID shutdowns that led to a deep pipeline of flour inventories, so the current hope is exports and that is quiet right now.

All in all, sideways movement in the wheat market is reflective of the consolidation taking place in row crops and the dollar, said Matthew Strelow of Total Farm Marketing. The neutral tone on the charts is supported by extremely cold temperatures in the U.S. Plains and Midwest lingering into early next week.

U.S wheat export commitments are up 5%, shipments are down 1% versus USDA estimates up 2% . Key to prices will be Russia export policy, EU export pace and north hemisphere weather. Russia farmer has stopped cash sales, said Steve Freed of ADM Investor Services.

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iowa Farmer Today

Wheat

The wheat market squirreled higher on concerns for the winter wheat crop as temperatures head into the deep freeze over the week, according to…

Iowa Farmer Today

Wheat

  • Updated

Wheat futures will follow corn lower, said Steve Freed of ADM Investor Services. Key now is World wheat demand, Russia export pace and World 2…

Iowa Farmer Today

Wheat

The wheat markets were lower today, drawing on the weakness in corn and soybeans, according to CHS Hedging.

Iowa Farmer Today

Wheat

The risk of winterkill is the most notable issue in wheat at the moment, CHS Hedging said as cold temperatures are blasting the Midwest. Wheat…

Iowa Farmer Today

Wheat

Cold weather in the Plains is not expected to be a risk factor for the winter wheat crop, said Matthew Strelow of Total Farm Marketing. Nearby…

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News