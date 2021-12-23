 Skip to main content
Wheat

Wheat

Ukraine is considering limiting the export of milling wheat, said Joe Vaclavik of Standard Grain. Government officials reportedly are concerned about high food prices as the country’s inflation rate has hit a multi-year high.

“This is rumor mill-type stuff at this time,” he said.

Algeria is said to have bought 200,000 to 250,000 metric tons of durum wheat with origins likely from Canada, but some could be from Mexico, said Bryant Sanderson of CHS Hedging.

