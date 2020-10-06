Russian dryness concerns continues to make wheat prices surge, Ami L. Heesch said, as both Russian and U.S. farmers try to plant this fall. “New 2-21 prices support that we could see more acres planted next year,” she said.
“Rising stochastics at overbought levels warrant some caution for bulls,” The Hightower Report said. The short-term trends are positive, and the dry weather concerns are continuing to support the wheat markets.
Check your area cash bids for grains
Enter a zip code in the Grain Bid Lookup box to see cash bids at specific locations in your area.