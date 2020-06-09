The spring wheat condition sits at 82% good/Excellent at the moment, and the latest report was “good numbers for producers but bad for prices,” William Moore of Price Futures Group said.
The wheat market is seeing improving conditions ahead of the winter wheat harvest, as increased harvest selling added to the price pressure. “Mpls managed to claw its way back to positive territory as farmers continue to be unwilling sellers and a quality play for spring wheat against HRW,” CHS Hedging said.
