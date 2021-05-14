Wheat futures were a follower to the limit down move in corn futures, Steve Freed of ADM Investors said this morning. Rains in south U.S. plains and Midwest and Europe also weighed on futures. However, talk that southern Russia to southern Germany weather is turning drier and could remain dry for next 30 days could also be supportive, Freed said.
Wheat futures regained half of Thursday’s sharp losses overnight, Total Farm Marketing said this morning.
While the wheat markets are trading higher this morning, due to spillover strength from the corn market, currently Chicago markets are on track to see their largest weekly drop since August, Katie Murphy of CHS Trading said this morning.