Mark Hanson of CHS Hedging expects prices may go down 2 to 3 cents today with “light demand, continued harvest, and some expecting a slight disappointment in the USDA report today.”
However, The Hightower Report said this morning that, “with the overall condition and the new contract lows on Friday, wheat markets act as if a short-term low may be in place.”
Planting report for HRS is a question mark. “With low corn prices during ND planting, it is possible that we could see a slight surprise to the acreage,” Hanson said.