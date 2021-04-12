Wheat moved lower Monday, although dry conditions might continue to support a rally in wheat. “Wheat futures traded lower with corn and beans, but there hasn’t been any change to the dry outlook for spring wheat so some of the recent rally should hold,” Kevin Stockard, with CHS Hedging, said.
“Wheat futures traded lower,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “Talk of better World wheat weather and that China suggested World commodity prices were too high may have triggered fund selling. Managed funds had just turned high on concern over US north plains and Canada prairie weather.”