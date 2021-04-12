 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Wheat

Wheat

Wheat moved lower Monday, although dry conditions might continue to support a rally in wheat. “Wheat futures traded lower with corn and beans, but there hasn’t been any change to the dry outlook for spring wheat so some of the recent rally should hold,” Kevin Stockard, with CHS Hedging, said.

“Wheat futures traded lower,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “Talk of better World wheat weather and that China suggested World commodity prices were too high may have triggered fund selling. Managed funds had just turned high on concern over US north plains and Canada prairie weather.”

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iowa Farmer Today

Wheat

“There is talk of record cold temps in the EU and dryness in the Northern Plains that showed up in this week’s Drought Monitor,” Kevin Stockar…

Iowa Farmer Today

Wheat

Wheat futures were mixed as rains have improved the outlook for the 2021 crop, according to ADM Investor Services.

Iowa Farmer Today

Wheat

“The season’s initial national winter wheat ratings were reported at 338 on the Brugler500 Index,” Brugler Marketing said. “In South Dakota wi…

Iowa Farmer Today

Wheat

The wheat market needs to “be there for the bull” and Mike Zuzolo said it appears that is in place. “Wheat is going to have to contend with ha…

Iowa Farmer Today

Wheat

Wheat markets are watching the latest North African wheat tenders, and they are cheaper than they were in March, John Payne of Daniels Trading…

Iowa Farmer Today

Wheat

“The wheat markets traded higher, with Minneapolis leading the way. Strength in Minneapolis stems from cold, dry conditions in the Northern Pl…

Iowa Farmer Today

Wheat

“The wheat markets traded higher drawing strength from corn,” Michaela White, with CHS Hedging, said. “Additional support comes from unseasona…

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News