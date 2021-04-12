In the rare report update where the wheat news was the most bullish of the three, WASDE cut world stocks by 215 million bushels in the Friday report, which finally brings wheat into a more bullish position, said Jody Lawrence of Strategic Trading Advisers. “A strong wheat market will only help corn (old crop in particular) as the threat of working feed wheat into world feed use will ease,” he said.
Russia’s wheat crop may be improving, said Joe Vaclavik of Standard Grain. “It doesn’t look like a record, but it could be a better crop than we had expected,” he said.