Minnesota spring wheat futures are higher overnight, according to Steve Freed of ADM Investor Services. Concern about the North American hard red spring crop, a wet European crop slowing harvest and lowering quality, and hot, dry weather in South Russia could send prices even higher.
Traders would like to see better rains for the Russia/Ukraine region in order to avoid some late season damage to the crop, according to The Hightower Report. IKAR has cut its forecast for Russia wheat production to 81.5 million metric tons from 83.5 million previous. The Ukraine grain harvest has reached just 8.6% complete.