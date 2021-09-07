“Test weights have been the focus of concerns about damage from heavy summer rain hampering efforts to export French wheat to major markets like Algeria,” Total Farm Marketing said.
The wheat market is technically oversold, The Hightower Report said, as a recovery bounce looks likely. “The market turned up from a deeply oversold level and seems to have a positive tilt to the short-term demand indicators due to the sharp break in the U.S. dollar,” they said.
