Wheat

“All three classes of wheat traded lower to begin the week as moisture accumulated across many of the growing regions throughout last week and over the weekend,” John Wesley Willson, with CHS Hedging, said. “With corn giving up some ground as of late, wheat has struggled to remain supported as it was a laggard during the recent rally in grain markets.”

“Rains in parts of US north plains and talk of higher US HRW crop offered resistance,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. "US SRW crop is also rated above average. Matif wheat futures continued to trend lower on better rains. Old crop EU wheat supplies continue to tighten Egypt bought Romanian wheat in their tender.”

