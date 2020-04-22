The Hightower Report says to look for the market to find good support on breaks and trend higher until the weather trends change.
The wheat complex traded quietly lower overnight, down 1 to 3 cents, said Jim Wagner of CHS Hedging.
“China is expecting a bumper wheat crop, telling local officials to expand storage capacity and store as much of this crop as possible,” Wagner said.
