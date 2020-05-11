Despite the possibility of improving weather this week, “the technical action for wheat continues to show some positives,” The Hightower Report said. They noted that July’s contract is oversold, which could spark a recovery.
“The world still has ample supplies of wheat and that will limit rallies,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Demand is a key for the wheat market as the end of the marketing year moves closer.”
