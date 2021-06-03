"Wheat futures also had a wild price ride today,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “A warm and dry US north plains and Canada prairie weather forecast helped overnight prices rally. The less reliable American GFS model showed rains in the north plains late in the 10 day period. That same GFS model added rains in the noon update.”
“The wheat market opened higher on unfavorable weather conditions across the northern and southern plains,” Ami Heesch, with CHS Hedging, said. “Prices dropped sharply midday on some noon maps suggesting improving chances for beneficial moisture across the northern plains during the next 1-5 days.”