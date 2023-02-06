Related to this story

Wheat has rallied as investors continue to watch the war in Ukraine, Steve Freed ADM Investor Services said this morning.

“The wheat market closed mixed with the nearby weaker on a bout of profit taking,” Ami Heesch, with CHS Hedging, said. “Trade estimates for St…

Wheat prices are lower due to a higher U.S. dollar and lower energy prices, said Steve Freed of ADM Investor Services. Russia prices remain be…

Wheat futures are trading with gains of as much as 3 cents so far for Thursday, said Alan Brugler of Brugler Marketing. After trading through …

Futures are mixed this morning after a routine night session and will likely remain range-bound without major updates to the war in Ukraine or…