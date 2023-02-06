People are also reading…
“MPLS and KC wheat had quiet, inside day price action, but Chicago was the weak sister, trading below last Friday’s low,” Jim Warren, with CHS Hedging, said. “There was not much in the way of news for the wheat market to trade on today, but Paris wheat did manage to close almost 6 cents/bu. higher.”
“While drought conditions across the US Southern plains have loosened its grip a touch since peaking last fall, they remain stubbornly high as the crop grows closer to breaking dormancy,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “Moisture this week is expected to favor SRW wheat areas while much of the HRW wheat will see scattered rains at best.”