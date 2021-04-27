 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Wheat

Wheat

Wheat markets are continuing to stay strong, as dry weather in primary wheat growing areas persists, Michaela White of CHS Hedging said. Expect continued higher traded today, she said.

USDA condition ratings show 49% of the winter wheat crop in good-to-excellent condition, down 4 points from last week. Expectations were for a smaller drop in conditions, leading to price support, Total Farm Marketing said.

Check your area cash bids for grains

Enter a zip code in the Grain Bid Lookup box to see cash bids at specific locations in your area.

Grain futures prices

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iowa Farmer Today

Wheat

“Wheat prices are likely to come under pressure from outside markets but given the current draught conditions and possible uptick in exports, …

Iowa Farmer Today

Wheat

“The wheat markets traded higher drawing strength from corn,” Michaela White, with CHS Hedging, said. “Additional support comes from unseasona…

Iowa Farmer Today

Wheat

“The cold weather sweeping across the Midwest has several HRW producers nervous and duly so,” said John Wesley Willson of CHS Hedging this mor…

Iowa Farmer Today

Wheat

“Wheat is seeing the same spec/fund driven strength that corn and soybeans are with futures up 23-29 cents in all three wheat classes, and con…

Iowa Farmer Today

Wheat

“The wheat market opened lower but was able to dismiss the lower prices on weakness in the US$ and demand for feed wheat,” Ami Heesch, with CH…

Iowa Farmer Today

Wheat

Wheat futures rose double digits overnight across the grain complex. The Ukraine also has climbing prices, Total Farm Marketing, said today. “…

Iowa Farmer Today

Wheat

“Wheat futures traded sharply higher,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “Talk of China buying French wheat, concern about 2012 U…

Iowa Farmer Today

Wheat

  • Updated

Wheat futures continue to “perform nicely,” John Wesley Willson of CHS Hedging said. Continued higher trade overnight and continued weather ri…

Iowa Farmer Today

Wheat

Colder than normal temperatures helped spark buying in wheat today as there could be stress developing on the U.S. crop. “Some feel less than …

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News