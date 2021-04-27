Wheat markets are continuing to stay strong, as dry weather in primary wheat growing areas persists, Michaela White of CHS Hedging said. Expect continued higher traded today, she said.
USDA condition ratings show 49% of the winter wheat crop in good-to-excellent condition, down 4 points from last week. Expectations were for a smaller drop in conditions, leading to price support, Total Farm Marketing said.
Check your area cash bids for grains
Enter a zip code in the Grain Bid Lookup box to see cash bids at specific locations in your area.