“MPLS wheat formed a reversal higher today, while KC and Chicago settled slightly lower on the day, but well off their lows,” Jim Warren, with CHS Hedging, said. “Even so, for the week, the nearby contracts of all three classes were down 33 3/4 to 40 1/2 cents. USDA lowered the wheat carryout by 12 mln bu. to now 615 mln bu., mostly due to a decline in imports.”
“Wheat futures ended mixed,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “USDA dropped U.S. 21/22 supply 10 mln bu. due to a lower import guess. USDA left U.S. 2021 wheat acres near 46.7 despite fears of higher FSA acres."
