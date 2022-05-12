 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Wheat

Russian President Putin said they’ll export more wheat this year due to a record harvest, CHS Hedging said. “Even with sanctions put in place by many countries, there are others who will buy Russian wheat.”

There are expectations the USDA could lower U.S. wheat exports, but traders are largely watching how the agency addresses the Black Sea region, ADM Investor Services said. There could be a drop in exports with the ongoing war.

