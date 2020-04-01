May wheat closed down 18 ½ cents at $5.50 ¼, while July wheat closed down 14 ¾ cents at $5.47 ¾. Hightower says wheat prices “started the second quarter on a downbeat as they broke out of their recent consolidation zone to the downside.” Kansas City and Minneapolis wheat also posted one-week lows.
ADM Ag Market View says with the USDA planting intentions report keeping expected wheat acres near figures previously projected by the USDA – the leanest planting season in over a century – wheat traders are now trading more on issues regarding world supply instead of reports.