Wheat markets had a mixed day. “The wheat market traded both side with concerns of crop losses in the Black Sea Region, Canadian Prairies and the US Northern Plains,” Ami Heesch, with CHS Hedging, said. “Prices drew additional pressure from spillover weakness in the corn and soybean markets.”
“Over the last few days, Chicago and especially KC wheat futures have rallied against Minn.,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. "Some feel that either KC and Chicago wheat got too cheap vs Minn. or Minn. too high vs the winter wheats. There is no new concern about US spring wheat except quality looks better than expected."