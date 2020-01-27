“The wheat market traded lower on concerns of the Chinese virus and weakness in the equity and row crops,” Ami Heesch, with CHS Hedging, said. “Prices drew support from technicals and a bout of short covering, which pushed KC into positive territory by the close… Overall demand for US wheat is disappointing, with no sign of China in the market for US wheat.”
Other global headlines and weather news also impacted wheat markets. “Talk of lower EU supplies and slow Russia farmer selling keeps World wheat prices firm,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “Talk of better weather in central EU and parts of Black Sea may have weighed on prices today.”