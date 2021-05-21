KC and Chicago wheat contracts made new lows overnight, Jim Warren of CHS Hedging said. The drought monitor has not eased in the pacific northwest, however, as Idaho is dry in 91% of the state, Warren said.
Mike Zuzolo of Global Commodity Analytics said wheat is going to deal with the large yields from the wheat tour, as it occurred during heavy rains. However, certain areas are not dealing with the same benefits, which may bring those numbers lower. “One of my long-time clients in western KS said that the tour needed to come further west and north, as he is seeing HRW wheat torn-under and planted to spring crops,” Zuzolo said.
