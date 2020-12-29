The Argentinian strike is reportedly stopping 10 shipments of Argentinian wheat to Brazil, Michaela White of CHS Hedging said. “Brazilian industry group Abitrigo indicated that wheat flour production in the country could be disrupted at some mills if the strike does not end soon,” she said.
Russia may be getting needed moisture right now, which limits prices, while export demand appears to be down, Total Farm Marketing. That is offering resistance near “key price levels” for the moment.
