Wheat markets “plunged” along with corn and soybeans, as fund selling, weak exports and a “wetter forecast” in Texas and Oklahoma weigh on markets, CHS Hedging said.
“In general, it has been a relatively quiet week for wheat news but next week will feature the October USDA Supply and Demand report, which may provide some direction for the market,” Total Farm Marketing said.
