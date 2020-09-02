Argentina wheat areas experienced some scattered rains over northern areas this past weekend, but temperatures are well below normal and night time lows below freezing are happening again across the north and nearing the central growing areas, according to The Hightower Report.
The French wheat harvest has finished and the European Ag Ministry estimates 29.5 million metric tons of production, Allendale said. The Ministry’s forecast for German production is 21.88 MMT. Japan’s MOA issued the weekly wheat tender for 106,937 MT of wheat.