Winter wheat markets went up earlier in the day, then came back and finished the day lower yesterday, said Joe Vaclacik of Standard Grain. “The spring wheat market has struggled,” he said. “Some traders are citing profit-taking or maybe a crowded trade. The market has struggled to take on any additional gains.”
The continued poor weather outlook for the Dakotas and Canada suggests more crop losses ahead, but the market is overbought and the hook reversal is a bearish technical development, according to The Hightower Report.