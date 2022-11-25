The weekly export sales announced today showed wheat sales on the higher side. Total commitments of the marketing year to date are at the slowest pace of the last 20 years, according to Patti Urich of CHS Hedging.
The wheat market does not act well. There are rumors that European wheat pencils into the East Coast of the U.S. That keeps the export outlook quite low when competitors are cheap enough to bring into the U.S., according to The Hightower Report.
People are also reading…
Check your area cash bids for grains.
Enter a zip code in the Grain Bid Lookup box to see cash bids at specific locations in your area.