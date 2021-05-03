Wheat futures gapped higher overnight while breaking out of a brief consolidation phase. “For now, wheat futures need to follow corn to make sure no additional U.S./World wheat is fed,” Total Farm Marketing said this morning.
The wheat market is trading higher on row crop strength and dry conditions in the U.S. Northern Plains and Canadian Prairies, Ami Heesch of CHS Hedging said this morning.
However, the 6-14 day forecast models show above normal precipitation for the Dakotas which is seen as a bearish force and the surge in the U.S. dollar is also a negative development, The Hightower Report said this morning.