Wheat is continuing to surge higher as it seems to be “the most stable beacon” on worries of global and U.S. supply moving forward, Christopher Steinhoff of CHS Hedging said. Expect wheat to “turn around a dime higher” he said.
The rally in wheat is “no surprise,” William Moore of Price Futures Group said. With wheat being at a 10-year low before the global factors hit it, any of the grains are capable of doing this kind of trade, he said.
