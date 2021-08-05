Wheat was lower on follow-through selling from Wednesday, The Hightower Report said. The market is at a four-session low, but technical indicators are overbought “and the market looks vulnerable to a corrective break.”
Spillover from the other markets made wheat mixed today, CHS Hedging said. “Concerns of waning demand and uncertainty of the size of the wheat crop” is also adding questions to the market.
Check your area cash bids for grains
Enter a zip code in the Grain Bid Lookup box to see cash bids at specific locations in your area.