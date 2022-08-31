Russian forces struck grain silos at Mykolaiv, a port city in Ukraine’s southern region as Ukraine has launched a counteroffensive in southern Ukraine. U.S. wheat prices are on a downward trend, Bryant Sanderson of CHS Hedging said.
A survey from Farm Futures put ’22/’23 winter wheat area near 36.553 mln acres. That would be a 7.5% boost year over year if realized this fall. Total wheat area is only expected to increase 3.9%, said Alan Brugler of Brugler Marketing.
People are also reading…
Check your area cash bids for grains.
Enter a zip code in the Grain Bid Lookup box to see cash bids at specific locations in your area.